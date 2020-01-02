Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Stepping Away From Football

Several NFL teams will have entirely new coaching staffs in 2020. But despite opting to retain head coach Matt Patricia, the Detroit Lions will have to make a big change to their staff, too.

In an official announcement from the team, Patricia announced that defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is “stepping away from football.” Patricia explained that Pasqualoni will be spending more time with his family and praised him for the positive impact he’s had on everyone around him.

Via DetroitLions.com:

“Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family. Coach P is one of the best men I’ve ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I’m grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together.”

Pasqualoni joined Patricia when he was hired in 2018. The two had previously worked together when Pasqualoni was head coach at Syracuse from 1991 to 2004. Patricia was a graduate assistant under him from 2001 to 2003.

Lions announce two coaches will be stepping away from football: https://t.co/s1SPQc1N06 pic.twitter.com/LS2DNY20kz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 2, 2020

Pasqualoni isn’t the only Lions coach taking a leave of absence this year.

Patricia also announced that offensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking a leave of absence. He explained that Davidson has left the door open to returning to coaching, but wants to “spend time away from the game.”

“Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.”

The Lions went 3-12-1 in 2019 – their worst record since 2009. They head into the 2020 offseason with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

But now they have to add a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach to the offseason shopping list.