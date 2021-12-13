Detroit Lions Have Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

After the catharsis of last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings – their first of 2021 – the Detroit Lions fell back to earth with a loss to the Denver Broncos yesterday. But they lost more than just the game.

On Monday, Lions rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs announced that he suffered an ACL injury. He is out for the rest of the season and thanked fans for their encouragement.

“It pains me to announce that I have suffered an ACL injury. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. I can’t wait to get back on the field and play for the best fans in the NFL. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do,” Jacobs wrote.

The former UDFA from Arkansas was rapidly rising as a solid cornerback for the Lions. He started nine straight games as their No. 2 cornerback and had one of his best performances against the Vikings last week.

Jacobs had a career-high seven tackles with two tackles for loss and a QB hit as the Lions upset the Vikings, 29-27.

The Detroit Lions have barely been able to catch a single break this season. Outside of their win over Minnesota, every game this season has either been an uncompetitive blowout, or a heartbreaker that came down to the final drive.

If there’s any solace to this miserable season, it’s that the Lions haven’t mailed it in the way other 11-loss teams like the Jaguars and Texans have.

We wish Jerry Jacobs the best in his recovery. Get well soon!