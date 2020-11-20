Detroit Lions Make Official Decision On WR Kenny Golladay

The Lions will be without two of their top receivers on Sunday.

Detroit has ruled out Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola for its game against the Panthers this weekend.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the information on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Lions ruled out WRs Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola for Sunday's game against the Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

Golladay has been laboring through a hip injury all season, missing five of the Lions’ nine games this season. In the four games he’s played, Golladay has been extremely productive, catching 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Amendola suffered a hip injury of his own in last week’s matchup with Washington. The former Patriots receiver was ruled out today after not practicing all week. This will be the first game Amendola has missed all year.

The injury bug continues to strike for Detroit as quarterback Matthew Stafford was also held out of practice today with a thumb injury. It’s likely that he takes the field on Sunday, but Stafford still needs to get some practice reps in the coming days to see how he’s throwing the ball.

Luckily for the Lions, their receiving corps won’t be completely depleted. Receiver Marvin Jones was cleared to play this weekend after suffering a knee injury last week.

Detroit will face the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. Despite being in last place in the NFC North, the Lions still have a chance to clinch a playoff spot in the division with a 4-5 record.