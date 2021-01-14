AFC Team Viewed As Possible Landing Spot For Matthew Stafford

Will Matthew Stafford be back in Detroit in 2021?

That’s one of the major storylines in the NFC North next season. Stafford had a good year in 2020, but the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and are currently looking for new leadership. It’s possible that leadership will choose to completely rebuild and move on from Stafford.

It’s also possible that Stafford wants to move on, as well.

Stafford is still a top 10-15 quarterback and could be a great fit for a contending team. One AFC franchise is emerging as a possible destination for Stafford, according to league speculation.

Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis said on Wednesday that he’s hearing that Stafford wants out. He also sees the Broncos as a possible landing spot.

“The thing about Stafford is he does want out of Detroit from everything I’ve been told. I don’t know if Detroit is going to let him go but Matthew Stafford wants to go,” Klis said on 104.3 The Fan. “I think the possibility of the Broncos going after Stafford is stronger today with George Paton as the GM.”

Stafford, 32, threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns in 16 games for the Lions in 2020.

The Broncos are coming off a 5-11 season.