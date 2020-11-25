Lions Make Official Decision On WR Mohamed Sanu

One week after promoting him from the team’s practice squad, the Detroit Lions are deciding to keep Mohamed Sanu around a while longer.

NFL teams can only promote a player from the practice squad a limited number of times before they must sign them to the roster or let them walk. In Sanu’s case, the Lions signed him to the roster this afternoon.

The move comes one day before Detroit takes on the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. Sanu was called up for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola out.

He played 15 snaps, but did not catch a pass. Golladay is expected to miss tomorrow’s game as well.

Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney tweeted the news about his client this afternoon.

Congrats to @Mo_12_Sanu being signed to the @Lions Active Roster — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) November 25, 2020

A nine-year NFL veteran, Sanu has over 4,500 receiving yards in his career. He’s also caught 26 touchdown passes in 122 games.

Detroit and Houston will kick off tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.