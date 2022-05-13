Only 1 NFL Team Doesn't Have A Primetime Game This Season

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the NFL officially released its schedule for the 2022 season. Fans quickly noticed that one team doesn't have a primetime game scheduled for this fall.

The Detroit Lions will play the majority of their games next season at 1 p.m. ET. They'll play in the early afternoon window on Thanksgiving, but that isn't considered a primetime game.

It's possible Detroit gets flexed into a primetime slot at some point this fall, but Dan Campbell's squad would need to prove that it's "worthy" of being on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The Lions went 3-13-1 in Campbell's first year as their head coach. With Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams now on the roster, there's a bit more optimism surrounding the franchise.

However, the Lions are still considered an unproven team that's going through a rebuilding process.

Until that narrative changes, Detroit will continue to be disrespected by the NFL's schedule makers.

The Lions will kick off the 2022 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.