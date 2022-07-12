Detroit Lions React To Death Of Former Head Coach

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The football community was hit was sad news earlier this week. Former NFL head coach Gary Moeller passed away at the age of 81 on Monday.

Moeller spent 23 years associated with the University of Michigan football team. He was head coach from 1990-94, capturing a share of the Big Ten title three times.

He later coached in the NFL for the Detroit Lions. Moeller spent several years with the team and even served as interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2000 season.

The Lions released the following statement after Moeller's passing:

"We join the Michigan football community in remembering the life and career of Gary Moeller, who served as the Lions’ assistant head coach/LB coach from 1997-2000, as well as interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2000 season."

This echoes much of what Michigan football had to say about its former head coach.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Gary Moeller today. Our thoughts are with his wife Ann and the rest of the Moeller family," said Michigan Football.



Our prayers are with Moeller's family during this difficult time.