Detroit Lions Officially Release Veteran Linebacker

As teams around the NFL prepare for free agency and a restrictive salary cap in 2021, veteran players are finding themselves getting pink slips.

This afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that they were releasing veteran linebacker Christian Jones. The cost-cutting move saves roughly $2.5 million against the cap.

Jones appeared in all 16 games last season, making 13 starts. He recorded 57 tackles and one pass defensed. In three seasons in Detroit, the 30-year-old linebacker amassed 177 tackles, eight passes defensed and three sacks in 45 games.

Prior to signing with Detroit in 2018, Jones spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

His best season came in 2017, when he recorded 90 tackles and a pair of sacks.

#Lions have re-signed DB Mike Ford. In addition, the team announced that they have released C Russell Bodine and LB Christian Jones. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 8, 2021

As of now, the NFL has not officially announced what the exact salary cap will be for 2021, leaving teams in a bit of a bind as they attempt to prepare for the rest of the offseason.

The legal tampering period for free agency begins one week from today, with the new league year starting next Wednesday.