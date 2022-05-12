The Lions Released 2 Players On Thursday Morning

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Teams around the NFL are clearing space on their roster this week. Moments ago, the Detroit Lions opened up a pair of roster spots by waiving safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley.

Elliott, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He played in eight games and made one start during the 2021 season, racking up 12 tackles in the process.

Although he hasn't really found his footing in the NFL, Elliott was a captain for Notre Dame's football team in 2019.

McKinley joined the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2021. After spending the regular season on the Lions' practice squad, he signed a reserve/future contract with them in January.

Just like Elliott, McKinley also went to Notre Dame. In his final season of college football, he had 42 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Elliott and McKinley will most likely try to earn a training camp invite elsewhere.

The Lions, meanwhile, have the flexibility to either sign some of their rookies or pursue free agents.