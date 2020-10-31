Detroit Lions Released Notable NFL Running Back

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions cut a former star college football running back.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Lions cut former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough. The news comes after the Lions added another running back to the roster.

Detroit added Jonathan Williams to a loaded backfield. The Lions have rookie D’Andre Swift, veteran Adrian Peterson and former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson on the active roster.

The team recently activated Scarbrough from the injured reserve, but he did not play last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. After the team added yet another running back to the roster, one of the backs on the roster was going to get cut.

Unfortunately for the former Alabama standout, he was the odd man out.

#Lions cut RB Bo Scarbrough. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 31, 2020

This will be Williams’ second stint with the Lions this season. He spent the offseason with the Lions, who released him in late September.

He eventually signed with the Washington Football Team. However, head coach Matt Patricia made it clear he loved what Williams brought to the table.

“He’s done a great job. He came in really unbelievable, professional guy who just dove right into the playbook and really tried to focus into his job,” Patricia said.

Scarbrough likely won’t be on the open market for very long.