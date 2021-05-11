Lions Reportedly Attempted To Make Bold Trade During 2021 Draft

It’s been almost two full weeks since the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but information continues to leak out about teams’ various moves on Thursday, April 29.

New video surfaced on Tuesday, showing the Detroit Lions tried to make a major leap on draft night. With the Atlanta Falcons on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick, the Lions appeared to give Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot a call.

With the camera solely focused on Atlanta’s draft room, it remains unclear who exactly was on the line in Detroit. Fontenot and the Lions had a brief conversation, where the Atlanta GM confirmed that they were going to use the No. 4 pick themselves.

The Falcons went on to draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, giving Matt Ryan another weapon on offense.

However, new Lions general manager Brad Holmes appeared to do his due diligence by asking if the pick was on the table. Although the Falcons kept the selection, the new management in Detroit clearly showed that it’s willing to take risks.

Take a look at the phone call, starting at the 30-second mark of the video below:

Inside the #Falcons draft room… – They seemed pretty excited when the #49ers took Trey Lance. So if he dropped, looks like they weren't taking him. – #Lions called while they were on the clock. GM Terry Fontenot told them they were making the pick. pic.twitter.com/s62RhG14xP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2021

The video also shows that the Falcons clearly weren’t thinking about taking Trey Lance, because the room seem pretty pleased when the 49ers selection was announced. That means, it might’ve been Atlanta’s goal to target Pitts all along.

Either way, the Lions landed former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall selection later that night. The reception of the pick was overwhelmingly positive as many consider the 6-foot-6, 325 pounder to be an instant smash in the NFL.

However, the phone call might’ve revealed that bigger things are coming in Detroit. After years of disappointment, the new Lions regime seems ready to turn things around.

