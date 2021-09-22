Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Exploring Notable Trade

The NFL trade deadline is still over a month away, but it appears the Detroit Lions are already willing to part ways with at least one of their veteran players.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report that Detroit is exploring trade options for veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

“The Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match.”

Collins signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions during the 2020 offseason. Initially, the plan was for him to reunite with his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

In his first season with the Lions, Collins had 101 total tackles, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and a sack.

Through the first two games of this season, Collins has 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He received 63 snaps on defense during the Lions’ loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Even though Collins did sign a hefty contract with Detroit in 2020, any team willing to trade for him this fall could get him off the books next offseason with just a dead cap hit of $3.3 million for the 2022 season.

We’d imagine any contender with a need at linebacker will call the Lions to see what their asking price is for Collins.