The Lions Reportedly Had A Sunday Morning Scare

The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers as scheduled this afternoon, despite an apparent COVID-19 scare this morning.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Detroit running back D’Andre Swift’s initial test result this morning was marked “invalid.” A subsequent retest came back clean, however.

As a result, Swift is good to return to the field after missing the last three games. The rookie runner sat out Weeks 11 and 12 after suffering a concussion and missed last week’s game with an unspecified illness.

The Lions have relied on the ageless Adrian Peterson and third-year pro Kerryon Johnson with Swift out of the lineup.

Lions got a scare this morning: RB D'Andre Swift's test came back as "invalid", per league sources, and they had to rerun it. Once they did, it came back clean and Swift now is cleared to play today vs. Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

In nine games this season, Swift has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. He has added 31 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit (5-7) is coming off a win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. They will face the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET this afternoon at Ford Field.