Detroit Lions Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Tight End

We’re at the point post-draft where NFL teams are simply looking for free agency for depth. The Detroit Lions are searching for some tight end help in particular.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions are hosting tight end Darren Fells on a visit tonight. The 35-year-old Fells should be familiar with the organization, having played there in 2017.

The younger brother of former NFL tight end Daniel Fells, Darren Fells spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 32 games (28 starts), he caught 55 passes for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fells set career highs in receptions (34), receiving yards (341) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during the 2019 season with Houston. A former professional basketball player, Fells has also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16) and Cleveland Browns (2018).

Should the Lions sign Fells, he’ll likely slot in as the team’s third tight end behind starter T.J. Hockenson and free agent signing Josh Hill. Hockenson was Detroit’s first-round draft pick in 2019 and the team signed Hill away from the New Orleans Saints back in March.

Free agents Alize Mack and Hunter Thedford are also currently on the Lions’ roster at tight end.