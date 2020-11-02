Detroit Lions Reportedly Working Out Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

As the NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, fans are anxiously awaiting to see if any important players will be moving teams this year. Still, it’s been mostly quiet, apart from a few key trades.

But a big wide receiver name appeared on the wire on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions will workout out free-agent veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

No details have emerged on the status of Sanu’s try-out at this time.

Free-agent WR Mohamed Sanu is trying out for the #Lions, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The news comes just after Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced that Kenny Golladay will miss time with a hip injury.

It’s possible that Golladay might be headed to the injured reserve list.

With the hip injury to WR Kenny Golladay, this is one to watch. https://t.co/Fu2Ogv60Yz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Sanu last played for San Fransisco in three games in 2020. He tallied just one reception for nine yards as a 49er. San Fransisco released him on Oct. 6.

But the 31-year-old was previously a highly sought after, deep-threat wide receiver.

The former Rutgers wideout began his career in Cincinnati, after the Bengals drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Sanu peaked in 2014, hauling in 56 of 98 targets for 790 yards and five touchdowns.

After leaving Cincinnati after he signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Sanu clicked with Matt Ryan for a time, proving to be a solid contributor to a high-powered offense.

The Falcons traded Sanu in 2019 to the New England, where he struggled to find his footing. The Patriots released him in September.

Now 31, Sanu’s shot in the NFL isn’t over. While it’s unclear if the Lions will sign the veteran, getting a workout is definitely good news for a receiver as accomplished as him.

The Lions play the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Minnesota.