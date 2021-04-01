Detroit Lions Signing Veteran NFL Defensive Back

NFL free agency has slowed down considerably, but teams are continuing to work the market in an attempt to secure roster depth.

The Detroit Lions did that this afternoon, bolstering their secondary by adding veteran cornerback Corn Elder on a one-year deal. Elder spent the first four seasons of his career mostly with the Carolina Panthers.

A fifth-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) in 2017, Elder missed his first season with a knee injury. He appeared in 13 games in 2018 but was waived during training camp in 2019.

The New York Giants picked Elder up but he did not appear in a game for the team. Carolina eventually signed Elder off the Giants’ practice squad and he played in one game for the Panthers that season.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback had his best pro campaign last year, appearing in all 16 games with one start while recording 40 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The #Lions are now signing free agent DB Corn Elder, per @AgentButler1 of @agency1amg. Elder, on a visit today, gets a 1-year prove-it deal for the opportunity to contribute in Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2021

In Detroit, Elder will provide depth behind starting corners Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah.

Mike Ford and Tony McRae are the other cornerbacks on the Lions’ roster.