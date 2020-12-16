Detroit Lions Sign New QB After Matthew Stafford Injury

With Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford nursing a rib injury, the team is bringing in an extra arm ahead of their Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu to their practice squad. He will presumably be moved to the active roster if either backups – Chase Daniel or David Blough – can’t go. Daniel is expected to start against the Titans.

Ta’amu played at Ole Miss, completing 64.5-percent of his passes for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in 19 games for the Rebels. He went undrafted in 2019 and briefly appeared on the Houston Texans practice squad before being cut prior to the season.

Ta’amu found considerably greater fortune as the starting quarterback of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the short-lived XFL earlier this year. He completed 72-percent of his passes for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns before the league folded just five games in.

The #Lions have signed QB Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad, some more depth with QB Matthew Stafford ailing with a painful rib injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

Ta’amu’s success in the XFL earned him another shot in the NFL shortly after the league folded. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him almost immediately, but moved him to the practice squad for the 2020 season. He spent most of September and October on and off the practice squad before being released on October 27.

But now Ta’amu has another shot. He likely won’t see the field for Detroit in Week 15, but he’s still keeping his NFL dream alive.

Good luck Jordan!