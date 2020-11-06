Detroit Lions Announce Signing Of Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions finalized a big-time wide receiver signing on Friday.

The team announced that they signed veteran Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad ahead of the team’s Sunday game against the Vikings.

The acquisition comes a just few days after NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Detroit was working out the 31-year-old receiver.

Sanu joins a depleted receiving corps with a definite opportunity to re-establish himself in the league.

Sanu’s signing comes amidst wide receiver turmoil for the Lions. Detroit placed lead pass-catcher Kenny Golladay on injured reserve earlier in the week with a fairly serious hip injury. The move left Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola as the only experienced wide receivers on the team’s active roster.

For now, Sanu will head to the practice squad.

The 31-year-old veteran last played at the beginning of the 2020 season for the 49ers. He made just one catch for three yards in three games in San Fransisco.

But before 2020, Sanu was considered a valuable piece in NFL offenses. After being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, the former Rutgers wideout began his career a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He had his best season in 2014, catching 56 of 98 targets for 790 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanu then ended up in Atlanta, establishing himself as a deep-threat in the Matt Ryan-lead offense. After a strong 2018 season, it seemed like the veteran would stay with the Falcons for the rest of his career, but Atlanta traded him to the Patriots in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Sanu quickly flaired out in New England, leaving him without a team just earlier this year.

But now, he’ll get another chance. Next up? Getting onto Detroit’s active roster.

The Lions play the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Minnesota.