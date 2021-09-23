Tyrell Williams got one game under his belt with the Detroit Lions, before going down with an injury. Now, he’ll officially miss at least a few games before he returns to the depth chart.

Williams caught a pair of passes for 14 yards in the team’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. During that game, he took a big hit to the helmet in the second half. He’s heading to the injured reserve after missing Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

He’ll have to spend at least three games on the IR before he’s eligible to return. That puts his earliest possible first game back at Oct. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team is also down kicker Austin Seibert, who heads to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is 2-for-3 on field goals and 4-4 on extra points this year. The team has second-year kicker Ryan Santoso on the practice squad. Earlier this year, he hit a pair of field goals for the Carolina Panthers in their win against the New York Jets. The Lions opted to use a protection on him this week, so he’ll likely get the call if Seibert isn’t cleared in time Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Tyrell Williams hasn’t played a huge role yet for the Lions this year, he’s been a consistent player since entering the league. In 2016, his second NFL season, he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns for the San Diego Chargers. He’s put up at least 650 yards and four touchdowns each season since.

Williams spent 2019 with the Raiders, after four years with the Chargers, catching 42 balls for 651 yards and six scores. He missed all of 2020 after suffering a torn labrum ahead of Week 1, and was released by Las Vegas in February.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson leads the Detroit Lions with 16 catches for 163 yards and two scores through the air. Quintez Cephus is the leading wide receiver, catching seven passes for 75 yards and two scores through two games.

