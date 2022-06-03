Duce Staley Has Honest Piece Of Advice For RB D'Andre Swift

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions attempts to carry the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift made some improvements in his second NFL season, but he also missed time due to injuries.

Earlier this week, Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley issued a challenge to Swift. He wants the former second-round pick to play through pain this upcoming season.

"Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said, via the Detroit Free Press. "We all know there's a difference between being injured and hurt. As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you're not going to feel the same."

There's a physical toll that comes with playing running back, and Staley knows that Swift won't be able to overcome every injury. That being said, he believes there are some injuries that Swift can "fight through."

During the 2021 season, Swift had 617 yards and five touchdowns on 151 carries. He also had 62 receptions for 452 yards and two scores.

The Lions are undoubtedly a better team when Swift is on the field. That's why Staley stressed the importance of being able to fight through injuries.

If Swift can stay healthy this fall, the Lions' rushing attack should be much more explosive than it was a year ago.