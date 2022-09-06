Eminem Featured On Hard Knocks Tonight: NFL World Reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

This week's episode of Hard Knocks will feature a very special guest. Eminem stopped by the Detroit Lions' facility to see what's going on.

NFL shared a clip of Eminem at Detroit's facility this Tuesday. In the video, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised the legendary rapper.

"A lot of respect for you," Campbell told Eminem. "Nobody represents this city more than you do, so it's a pleasure to have you out here."

Judging by the responses on Twitter, there are a lot of people happy to see Eminem in the spotlight - even if it's just for one episode of Hard Knocks.

"Might actually watch hard knocks tonight just for this reason," one fan tweeted.

"Can't wait to watch this," another fan wrote.

Eminem actually reacted to this brief clip on his own Twitter account

Viewership for this Tuesday's episode could receive a boost simply because Eminem will make an appearance.

The season finale of Hard Knocks airs at 10 p.m. ET on HBO Max.