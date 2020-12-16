ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick has a busy week ahead of himself on the general manager interview circuit.

According to Riddick’s ESPN colleagues Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Monday Night Football commentator will interview for the Houston Texans’ GM vacancy today.

He’ll then interview for the same position with the Detroit Lions on Friday, per Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 51-year-old Riddick has drawn praise for his studio and in-game analysis during his tenure at ESPN. He’s also been mentioned as a potential GM candidate in the past, and interviewed with the New York Giants in 2017.

Riddick played seven seasons in the NFL before embarking on a career in scouting. He was a scout and director of pro personnel with the Washington Redskins from 2001-07 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008.

From 2010-13, Riddick was the Eagles’ director of pro personnel before beginning his career in broadcasting.