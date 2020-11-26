ESPN Is Calling For An NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

Two NFL head coaches have been fired so far this season, with the Houston Texans firing Bill O’Brien and the Atlanta Falcons firing Dan Quinn.

ESPN is officially calling for firing No. 3.

The Detroit Lions were crushed by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit lost to Houston, 41-25, on Thursday afternoon.

According to pre-game reports, this was possibly a must-win game for Matt Patricia. Detroit reportedly entered the 2020 season with a playoff mandate. Following this afternoon’s loss, it’s pretty difficult to imagine the Lions in the postseason.

ESPN is now calling for Patricia to be fired.

NFL reporter Michael Rothstein writes that it became clear following the Texans’ final touchdown of the game – a trick play pass to Will Fuller – that Patricia needs to go.

In that moment — in so many moments during Houston’s 41-25 waxing of Detroit on Thanksgiving Day — one thing became clear: It’s time. This is over. Patricia needs to go. Now. Progress will never come. This team — Patricia’s team — will never improve. All the Lions do under his guidance is play the bad football that was on display Thursday. At this point there’s no reason for Patricia to return in 2021. Realistically, there’s little reason for Patricia to be Detroit’s coach next week.

The Lions fell to 4-7 on the season with Thursday afternoon’s loss.

Detroit is scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 6. Will Patricia still be the team’s head coach when that game kicks off?