The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.

The Lions have come close to winning a few games already this season, but have yet to get over the hump. Now that the Steelers will be without Roethlisberger, Detroit has no excuse to not win Sunday’s game.

Roethlisberger is being placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out Sunday vs. Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Everyone said the same thing after the Roethlisberger news: the Lions should win Sunday’s game. Frankly, they don’t have any excuses at this point.

“The Detroit Lions have a chance to beat Pittsburgh tomorrow without #7 on the opposing side,” a fan said. “Please win, Lions Do it, if not for any other reason than to let us see Dan Campbell smile after so many heartbreaks.”

“If the Lions can’t win tomorrow, then they don’t deserve to win a game at all,” one fan said.

Steelers fans are still confident Pittsburgh can beat Detroit on Sunday, though, even without Ben Roethlisberger.

“Steelers should be able to beat the Lions without Ben. The concern is going forward from that game. There is still no reason a 5-3 team should loose at home to a winless team,” a Steelers fan said.

The Steelers host the winless Lions on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.