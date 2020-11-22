Fans Are Calling For NFC Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The Matt Patricia era in Detroit has been an abject failure. Today is the latest example of the Lions faltering under their head coach.

Detroit came into today’s game 4-5 overall and needing a win to insert itself back into the NFC playoff chase. Considering the 3-7 Panthers were without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, it seemed like the Lions were in good position for another W.

Instead, they lost 20-0. First-time Panthers starter P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, while Detroit managed a measly 185 yards of total offense.

On social media, Lions fans are fed up, and they want Patricia gone. Many are also calling for the dismissal of general manager Bob Quinn.

The media is piling on as well. We can’t blame them.

#Panthers played without the following players and still beat Matt Patricia's #Lions 20-0. QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Christian McCaffrey

LT Russell Okung

CB Donte Jackson

RG John Miller — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

That was Matt Patricia’s 8th game against a rookie head coach. 1 win: Steve Wilks’ Cardinals (2018). And if you consider PJ Walker a rookie in his first career start, it was Patricia's 8th game against a rookie QB. 2 wins: Josh Rosen (2018) & Daniel Jones (2019). Woof. — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) November 22, 2020

If Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp doesn't fire Matt Patricia now, she should start wearing the Melania Trump I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U? jacket to every Lions game. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 22, 2020

Now can we fire Patricia? Would give me something to be thankful for next week. — Joshua Moore (@4for4_Josh) November 22, 2020

Time to clean house, fire Patricia and Quinn TODAY! — Detroit Lions Pro (@DetroitLionsPro) November 22, 2020

In 2018, Patricia took over a team coming off back-to-back 9-7 seasons. He’s currently 13-28-1 as head coach of the Lions.

His time in Detroit is coming to an end. It’s a matter of when, not if, he gets fired.