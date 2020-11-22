The Spun

Fans Are Calling For NFC Coach To Be Fired Tonight

A closeup of Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions on the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Matt Patricia era in Detroit has been an abject failure. Today is the latest example of the Lions faltering under their head coach.

Detroit came into today’s game 4-5 overall and needing a win to insert itself back into the NFC playoff chase. Considering the 3-7 Panthers were without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, it seemed like the Lions were in good position for another W.

Instead, they lost 20-0. First-time Panthers starter P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, while Detroit managed a measly 185 yards of total offense.

On social media, Lions fans are fed up, and they want Patricia gone. Many are also calling for the dismissal of general manager Bob Quinn.

The media is piling on as well. We can’t blame them.

In 2018, Patricia took over a team coming off back-to-back 9-7 seasons. He’s currently 13-28-1 as head coach of the Lions.

His time in Detroit is coming to an end. It’s a matter of when, not if, he gets fired.


