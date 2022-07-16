Football World Is Celebrating Barry Sanders Today

Barry Sanders #20, Running Back for the Detroit Lions during the National Football Conference Central game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 10 November 1991 at Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida, United States. The Buccaneers won the game 30 - 21. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

One of the greatest players in NFL history, Barry Sanders, is being celebrated this Saturday. That's because he just turned 54 years old.

Sanders had an incredible career with the Detroit Lions, rushing for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns.

Over the course of his journey, Sanders won the Heisman Trophy, was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year twice, made the Pro Bowl 10 times, won an MVP award, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders finished his career as the fourth all-time leading rusher in NFL history. If he didn't retire early, he most likely would've finished at the top.

Though it's not a surprise, NFL fans around the world are wishing Sanders a very happy birthday this Saturday.

Some are even using Sanders' birthday as an excuse to share his best highlights.

There's no question that Sanders changed the game of football for the better. He was flashy in all the right ways.

Not only was Sanders an excellent player, he competed in such a classy way. Fans truly loved that aspect of his game.

Happy birthday, Barry Sanders.