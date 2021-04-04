Former Buckeyes Star Jeff Okudah Is Changing His Jersey Number

Many NFL players look to make changes between their first and second seasons in the league. For Jeff Okudah, that means a jersey number swap.

Okudah wore No. 1 while starring at Ohio State before donning No. 30 in his rookie year with the Detroit Lions. Now, he’s switching to lower digits.

On Sunday, Okudah posted a picture on Twitter of his new jersey number: 23.

According to LionsWire, Okudah surrendered his old number to running back Jamaal Williams, who signed with the Lions this offseason after several productive seasons wearing No. 30 for the Green Bay Packers.

In any case, a fresh start could be good for Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. After a rookie season marred by injuries, the former All-American is looking to rejuvenate his career in 2021.

“I think that it was really hard to come to the terms of just not playing to the standard of city of Detroit and what they expect to see out there,” Okudah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So I think going forward, definitely have that on my mind and definitely something that is really going to fuel my hunger this offseason. Not necessarily trying to prove everyone wrong, just trying to prove a lot of people right.”