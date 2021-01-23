It doesn’t appear former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will be without an NFL job for much longer.

The Chargers opted to part ways with Lynn following the end of the 2020-21 season. The decision was warranted given Lynn’s struggles as a head coach and misusage of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

It’s only a matter of time before he lands another gig within the NFL, though, and it could come as soon as this weekend. The Detroit Lions are reportedly zeroing in on Lynn for their vacant offensive coordinator position, per NFL insider Michael Lombardi.

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell is attempting to assemble an experienced coaching staff. Lynn would be an excellent hire for Detroit. It appears a hire could soon be made.

Hearing the Lions will be finalizing a deal to make Anthony Lynn OC in the new few hours. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 23, 2021

Anthony Lynn’s name has been brought up in several discussions regarding offensive coordinator vacancies, but there’s a reason he’s close to landing with the Lions.

Lynn reportedly wants to work with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Chargers' HC Anthony Lynn had OC options, but wanted to work with Lions' HC Dan Campbell and DC Aaron Glenn, who played for the Cowboys at the time Lynn coached in Dallas. https://t.co/L0kgS8aPNV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

What can the Lions expect from an Anthony Lynn-led offense? Well, let’s just say the former Chargers head coach loves to run the rock.

One of the primary reasons Lynn lost his gig with the Chargers had to do with his usage of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense’s heavy-rushing attack. Lynn made plenty of questionable decisions to take the ball out of Herbert’s hand and turn to the run too often. It didn’t work in Los Angeles, but perhaps it will in Detroit.

It’s not official just yet, but it looks like Lynn is heading to Detroit this off-season.