Former Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia Reportedly Lands New Job

Before the 2020 NFL season came to a close, the Detroit Lions decided to move on from head coach Matt Patricia.

On Thursday morning, the team officially introduced its new head coach. Former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell landed the job.

Just over 24 hours, Patricia himself landed a new job as well. According to a report from Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Patricia is headed back to New England as an assistant coach fo the Patriots.

“Matt Patricia is coming back to New England and will assist the Patriots coaching staff in a variety of roles,” McBride reported.

New: Matt Patricia is coming back to New England and will assist the Patriots coaching staff in a variety of roles, a league source confirmed. In addition, Evan Rothstein, who worked in a several roles with the Lions, also will join New England's staff. https://t.co/dUpYe8C1tl — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 22, 2021

Patricia spent six seasons as the Patriots defensive coordinator. Over those six season, New England consistently boasted some of the best defenses in the league.

After finding success at the coordinator level, the Lions thought he could help turn the franchise around. Unfortunately, he didn’t find quite the same level of success he brought to New England.

Patricia’s best season in Detroit came in his first year as the team’s head coach. He led the Lions to a 6-10 record in that first season. Over the next two seasons he won just seven games and found himself out of the job before the 2020 season came to a close.

Now he heads back to New England where he’ll attempt to rebuild his reputation.