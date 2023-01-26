Former Detroit Lions Player Has Reportedly Died At 25

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Former Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier has passed away. He was 25 years old.

Lemonier joined the Lions in September of 2021. One month later, he was promoted to the team's active roster.

The Lions confirmed this tragic news on Thursday morning. They issued a statement on the Liberty product's passing.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the team said. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."



After the Lions released him, Lemonier had a brief stint with the Cardinals. He finished his NFL career with 17 total tackles, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Towards the end of 2022, Lemonier signed a contract with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Our thoughts are with Lemonier's loved ones.