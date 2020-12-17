The Spun

Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Interviewing For New Job

Thomas Dimitroff on the field for the Atlanta Falcons.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Thomas Dimitroff, general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the first general managers to get fired this year was Thomas Dimitroff. His time with the Atlanta Falcons ran its course, so ownership opted to go in a different direction.

Despite getting fired by the Falcons during the first half of the season, Dimitroff is still a hot commodity on the open market. In fact, he has a job interview scheduled for next week.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions plan on interviewing Dimitroff for their general manager vacancy.

It’s easy to get caught up in Dimitroff’s shortcomings in Atlanta, but he is a two-time NFL Executive of the Year and built a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl title back in 2016.

The Lions have struggled to build a playoff-contending roster for the past few years. It’s mainly the reason why they fired Bob Quinn back in November.

Dimitroff isn’t the only candidate for the Lions’ job opening, though.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly going to be interviewed by the Lions as early as this Friday. He last worked in the NFL in 2013, but he’s been linked to multiple general manager openings in the past.

Whether the Lions go with Dimitroff, Riddick or someone else, the first order of business for the franchise will be finding a coach capable of leading the team to the promised land.


