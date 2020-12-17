Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Interviewing For New Job

One of the first general managers to get fired this year was Thomas Dimitroff. His time with the Atlanta Falcons ran its course, so ownership opted to go in a different direction.

Despite getting fired by the Falcons during the first half of the season, Dimitroff is still a hot commodity on the open market. In fact, he has a job interview scheduled for next week.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions plan on interviewing Dimitroff for their general manager vacancy.

It’s easy to get caught up in Dimitroff’s shortcomings in Atlanta, but he is a two-time NFL Executive of the Year and built a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl title back in 2016.

The #Lions plan to interview former #Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff next week for their GM job, per sources. Dimitroff, 54, is a two-time NFL Executive of the Year. He built the ATL team that reached the Super Bowl four years ago and was part of two championships in New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2020

The Lions have struggled to build a playoff-contending roster for the past few years. It’s mainly the reason why they fired Bob Quinn back in November.

Dimitroff isn’t the only candidate for the Lions’ job opening, though.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly going to be interviewed by the Lions as early as this Friday. He last worked in the NFL in 2013, but he’s been linked to multiple general manager openings in the past.

Whether the Lions go with Dimitroff, Riddick or someone else, the first order of business for the franchise will be finding a coach capable of leading the team to the promised land.