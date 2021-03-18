Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman is no longer a member of the New York Jets. The veteran wideout signed with a new team on Thursday.

Perriman spent just one year in the Big Apple. He started and played in 12 games for the Jets, catching 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets reportedly wanted to bring Perriman back for another year, but the 27-year-old has other plans. He’s signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $3 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

There’s a likely reason as to why Perriman is joining the Lions, other than the money. His father, Brett, was a star for Detroit during the 90s.

Like father like son: former Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman now will play for the same team that his dad Brett starred for. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

The Detroit Lions have desperate need for help at receiver after a few departures this off-season. By signing Breshad Perriman, they add some much-needed depth at the position.

Perriman has had a roller coaster of an NFL career. The Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 26th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2015 season with an injury, but bounced back with a productive season in 2016 (33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns). He played a smaller role in 2017 before the Ravens released him.

Perriman has since had stops with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and now the Detroit Lions.

He should now have a substantial role in Detroit, given the Lions’ minimal depth at the receiver position.