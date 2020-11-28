Former Lions Player Has Blunt Message For Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia’s tenure with the Detroit Lions officially came to an end this afternoon, as the team announced that he’s been relieved of his duties.

The Lions hired Patricia in 2018 with the hope that he’d take the franchise to the next level. It’s safe to say that didn’t happen at all.

Patricia has only won 13 games over the course of almost three seasons in Detroit. Now that he’s on his way out, former players are sharing their true thoughts about him.

Former Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson posted an interesting message for Patricia on social media, tweeting “Haha told me you’ll take my career away from me but I guess they have other plans for you.”

It doesn’t take a relationship counselor to see that Patricia and Robinson didn’t see eye to eye.

Haha told me you’ll take my career away from me but I guess they have other plans for you 😂😂 — AshawnRobinson (@AshawnRobinson) November 28, 2020

Robinson wasn’t the only former Lions player to criticize Patricia on Twitter.

Darius Slay immediately voiced his opinion on Detroit’s move as well. He sarcastically tweeted “I was the problem though.”

With five games remaining on the schedule, the Lions wil hand the team over to Darrell Bevell. It’s tough to imagine he’ll be any worse than Patricia, who clearly didn’t have everyone’s respect in the locker room.