Former Lions Quarterback Reacts To Dan Campbell Hire

The Detroit Lions surprised many by hiring New Orleans Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell as their new head coach. But while some are skeptical of the hire, one former Lions quarterback absolutely loves it.

Taking to Twitter today, former Lions quarterback Drew Henson seemed delighted by the hire. He believes that Campbell will represent the team and the city of Detroit well.

“For Lions fans, they’re getting a guy in Dan Campbell that will build something that represents Detroit well” Henson wrote. He then channeled his Liverpool fandom by declaring that Campbell reminds him of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Toughness, passion, authenticity, he actually reminds me a lot of Jürgen Klopp,” Henson added.

Drawing any comparisons to Klopp is high praise indeed. The Liverpool manager is one of the most respected people at his position in the world, winning Premier League and Champions League titles in the past two years.

Dan Campbell and Drew Henson were teammates for several years, playing together on the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in the mid-2000s.

Campbell quickly went into coaching after retiring following the 2009 season. He got a job as a coaching intern for the Miami Dolphins in 2010 and climbed the ranks in Miami for the next few years.

In 2015, Campbell took over as interim head coach of the Dolphins after head coach Joe Philbin was fired. He went 5-7 in the role, but was not kept on staff.

After five very successful seasons as an assistant head coach for the New Orleans Saints, Campbell is ready for another shot at the top job.