Former Lions Star Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Trade

Matthew Stafford earned the respect of teammates like Darius Slay during his 12 seasons as starting quarterback with the Detroit Lions.

Last night, Stafford was traded by Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff. He joins Slay and Quandre Diggs as Detroit standouts who were dealt in recent seasons.

Slay was not happy with the Lions organization before they traded him last March, but he is clearly excited for his former quarterback’s new opportunity.

“The Rams just got a dawg!! Happy for Staff man,” Slay wrote shortly after news of the Stafford trade became public last night.

With the Rams, Stafford will be looked at as the missing piece. Clearly, the team feels Goff was the main thing preventing a Super Bowl title the last few seasons, and Stafford will be an upgrade.

We don’t know how the Stafford tenure will play out in LA, but it will be nice to see the strong-armed veteran with talent around him and competent coaching, something he didn’t have recently with the Lions.