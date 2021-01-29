The Detroit Lions have been busy over the past few weeks as the team found a new head coach and built out the rest of its coaching staff.

Detroit hired former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell as the new head coach. Over the past week and a half, Campbell hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as the team’s offensive coordinator.

He also added former Saints assistant coach Aaron Glenn as the team’s defensive coordinator. Campbell wasn’t done adding to the coaching staff, though.

On Thursday night, the Lions added a longtime NFL quarterback to their coaching staff. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell will take over as the new quarterbacks coach.

The #Lions are expected to hire Mark Brunell as their quarterbacks coach, source said. Another former NFL player joining Dan Campbell’s staff, and a key mentor for Matthew Stafford's successor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2021

Brunell will likely have his hands full in his very first season.

Earlier this week, NFL Network broke the news that quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions agreed to part ways. Detroit immediately started looking for trade partners – of which there will be many.

Stafford won’t be back in Detroit for the 2021 season. With him gone, the Lions will likely head into the new season with a rookie quarterback under center.

Detroit holds the No. 7 pick in the draft and could easily trade Stafford for another first-round pick. That would give the Lions plenty of ammo to move up in this year’s draft to land one of the top quarterback prospects.