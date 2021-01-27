Former Patriots Star Has Team In Mind For Matthew Stafford

With the Detroit Lions actively shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, a lot of teams are going to be interested in bringing the former Pro Bowler.

But former New England Patriots star and current NFL analyst Rodney Harrison believes there’s an obvious “perfect choice” for Stafford. In a recent interview, Harrison argued that Stafford could essentially be a plug-and-play quarterback for the Patriots.

Harrison explained that by simply bringing in Stafford and some other players, they can improve tremendously. He feels that the Patriots don’t need Stafford for leadership, just to move the ball efficiently.

The Patriots went with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback in 2020. But in 15 starts, Newton threw just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Via New York Post:

“I would say New England is a perfect choice for him,” Harrison said. “He can go in there [and] they have a good defense. They’re gonna add a couple more guys. They can build on the offense and go draft an offensive player, pick up some guys in free agency.” “Matthew Stafford has never been considered a leader, but they don’t need his leadership,” Harrison said. “They need him to throw the ball and make completions down the field. They have enough leadership, they have Bill [Belichick], they have some of those older veterans on the defensive side of the ball, they have a good offensive line that can protect him and they have a run game.” “Bill needs to add another tight end and go get another couple wide receivers and spend some money in free agency,’’ Harrison said. “But I think Matthew Stafford could be a perfect fit there because they don’t need him to come in and galvanize everybody like Brady did. They just need him to complete some passes and not throw it into the ground like Cam does every other throw.”

The Patriots finished the 2020 season with a losing record for the first time since 2000. Their cupboard is a little bit bare at some key skill positions though.

Nevertheless, Matthew Stafford could be a very intriguing option for the Patriots as they enter Year 2 of the post-Tom Brady era.

He has averaged 273.4 yards per game and 62.6-percent completion in his 12-year career. Those are definitely numbers the Patriots could get behind.

Should the Patriots consider trading for Matthew Stafford this offseason? If so, what should they offer?