Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell might find himself joining the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff in the near future.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brunell is interviewing for the quarterbacks coach vacancy in Detroit. If hired, he’d work under offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and new head coach Dan Campbell.

Brunell, who retired following the 2011 season, does not have much coaching experience. He was previously the head football coach of the Episcopal School of Jacksonville in 2013 and 2014.

Brunell has been serving as a radio host in Jacksonville, where he spent nine seasons as the quarterback of the Jaguars from 1995-2003.

If Brunell does wind up with the Lions, he’ll be the third former NFL player that Campbell, himself a longtime tight end in the league, has added to his coaching staff since being hired.

Both of the Lions’ new coordinators, Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, played in the NFL.

As a player, Brunell made three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl as Drew Brees’ backup in New Orleans during the 2009 season. He also led the Jaguars to a pair of AFC Championship Game appearances.

The southpaw finished his career with 32,072 passing yards and 184 touchdowns.