Former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams Makes Free Agency Decision

Just a week after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams has agreed to a new deal with the Detroit Lions.

According to Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old wideout will sign a one-year contract worth up to $6.2 million with the NFC North squad preparing to re-build in 2021.

Williams’ late February release from the Raiders was widely considered to be a fiscal decision for the franchise. The former undrafted wideout had signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the organization in 2019. However, after missing the entirety of the 2020 season with a torn labrum, the Las Vegas front office determined that it was in the team’s best interest to move on. According to Spotrac, the Raiders saved about $11.5 million in cap space because of the release.

Although the situation in Las Vegas didn’t pan out, Williams should be able to make an impact on a new-look Lions team. In 2019, he made 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns. His biggest single season performance came back in 2016, when he racked up over 1,000 receiving yards with the Chargers, helping him earn his first big deal.

He’ll have a chance to return to that form in Detroit next fall.

Former Raiders' WR Tyrell Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

Although Williams should have an opportunity to make an impact immediately with the Lions, the situation around him remains unsteady.

Detroit’s top pass-catchers from the last few years, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay, both entered free agency this offseason, leaving their futures in doubt. The Lions also executed the biggest trade of the offseason thus far, sending franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a handful of picks.

At this point, Jones Jr. is expected to move on and new head coach Dan Campbell has yet to make any commitments about who will line-up under center six months from now. The Lions are prioritizing a contract for Golladay this offseason, but will need to make an impressive offer to hold onto the 2019 Pro Bowler.

In the meantime, Williams will head to Detroit and prepare for the 2021 season without much clarity about the team around him.