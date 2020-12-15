FOX Analyst Chris Spielman Lands Job With NFL Team

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of another down season, so it was no surprise to see head coach Matt Patricia get the boot.

Following a blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, the Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. The organization continues to make changes to its front office as the regular season winds down.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced the team hired FOX Analyst Chris Spielman. He will serve as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO, according to an announcement from the team.

“I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be involved with the franchise that is truly a part of me,” Spielman said. “The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can’t get here fast enough. To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of.”

Following a standout career at Ohio State, the Lions drafted Spielman in the second round of the 1988 NFL draft. He played for the team for eight seasons, being named to the Pro Bowl in four of those seasons.

After his NFL career came to a close, he joined the broadcast booth working for FOX Sports Net, ESPN and then FOX Sports once again.

With the Lions, he’ll help search for the team’s new head coach and general manager.