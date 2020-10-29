Giants, Lions Reportedly Discussed Major NFL Trade

The New York Giants and the Detroit Lions reportedly had discussions about a major trade heading into next week’s deadline.

New York and Detroit reportedly discussed a trade centered on Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

The 26-year-old wide receiver is among the best in the league at his position. It would be surprising to see Detroit give him up at this point. The Lions are 3-3 on the season and remain in playoff contention in the NFC.

However, ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reports that Detroit and New York at least discussed a potential trade. It’s unclear, though, how serious those discussions got.

“I had heard something about this last week,” Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast. “There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form.”

Golladay, a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois in the 2017 NFL Draft, has 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 1-6 on the season. If they were to trade for Golladay, it would likely be a longterm move, with New York extending the young wide receiver.

The NFL’s 2020 trade deadline is set for Tuesday.