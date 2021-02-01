How Jared Goff Reacted To Getting Traded To The Lions

In 2016, the Rams made Jared Goff the No. 1 overall pick. In 2019, he signed a $134 million contract extension with the franchise.

Last night, the Rams traded Goff as part of a package sent to the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. It was the final one of a series of acts that illustrated the falling out between Goff and the franchise.

It was becoming clear from their public comments that Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were having second thoughts about Goff. However, the fifth-year quarterback apparently was given no indication he was getting traded.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Silver, Goff was “blindsided” by the move.

“Neither Snead nor McVay had told him the team wanted to move on, or anything close to that,” Silver wrote. “For a 26-year-old, who, since being thrown into a tough situation his rookie year, has consistently displayed toughness, commitment, positivity and team-centric behavior during his time with the franchise, it was a crappy way to learn he was unwanted, yet he refused to fire back.”

Silver also reported that Goff and McVay barely spoke on the phone when the coach delivered the news of the trade. As soon as McVay told Goff he was being dealt, the quarterback’s father happened to call his cell while his son was still on the line with his former coach.

“I’ve gotta go,” he told his soon-to-be-former boss, and clicked off to talk to his dad about the next chapter of his NFL career.

All of this seems to explain Goff’s comment today about being excited to be where he’s appreciated.

Jared Goff is bound for Detroit and he tells @MikeSilver that "I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me."https://t.co/afhSj1FDS9 pic.twitter.com/LAinxnIXoS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 31, 2021

Jared Goff sounds like someone who has something to prove to his old team. We’ll see if he’s able to do that starting next season.