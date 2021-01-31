How NFL Teams Were Reportedly Viewing Jared Goff

While there’s plenty of evidence that Matthew Stafford had a substantial trade market before his move to the Rams, the man who now replaces him in Detroit – Jared Goff – seems to have been a different story.

When the Rams traded two first-round picks and a third along with Goff for Stafford, many believe that part of that trade was an incentive for the Lions to simply take Goff off their hands. But one NFL analyst reports that that might not have been the case.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Peter Schrager revealed that Goff “had a market” of interested teams. He indicated that multiple teams, including the Lions, reached out to the Rams about Goff.

“I’ve spoken to multiple teams this morning who made calls TO the Rams in regards to Goff, too,” Schrager tweeted. “This wasn’t some throw-in. The Lions wanted him. He had a market. Around NFL, Goff is regarded well. 25, multiple playoff wins, beat Brees and Wilson in their buildings in postseason.”

Jared Goff completed a career-high 67-percent of his passes for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2020. He went 9-6 as a starter and led the Rams to an upset postseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff is a two-time Pro Bowler who led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Rams rewarded Goff with a four-year, $134 million contract afterwards.

Over the last two seasons though, Goff hasn’t played at the level he was at when the Rams gave him that contract.

Whether the Lions brought Goff in due to genuine interest or just to take him off the Rams’ hands, he’s their quarterback now.