NFL Insider Has Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

One of the biggest acquisitions the Detroit Lions made this year might not be ready for the start of the regular season. It turns out that D’Andre Swift has been nursing an injury for the past week.

Detroit selected Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Some analysts considered the Georgia product to be the best running back prospect from this year’s class.

The Lions have struggled to run the ball for several years, so the hope is that Swift can eventually turn the team’s fortunate around. However, it might be a while until the offense unleashes the versatile tailback.

Swift has missed seven-straight practices for the Lions due to a leg injury. It’s fair to wonder if he’ll be ready in time for the team’s Week 1 matchup with Chicago Bears.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the Detroit Free Press about Swift’s injury, saying “So we’re going to have to do a good job of making sure that he’s acclimated when he is ready to go to be in situations that we think he can handle and kind of work him in that way until we build up a little bit of a background, a little bit of a repertoire for him where he knows maybe what he’s going to see in those certain situation.”

If the Lions don’t have Swift for the start of the season, Kerryon Johnson might have to shoulder the load in the backfield.

Last season, Johnson had 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Another option for the Lions could be Bo Scarbrough, the former Alabama running back. He’s proven before that he can be quite useful in short-yardage situations.