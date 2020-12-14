The Spun

Injury Update For Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford walking off the field with his head down.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions reacts to play in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota Vikings won 27 - 9. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford suffered a rib injury during the team’s 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers yesterday. Unfortunately, it may be serious enough to cost him a game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stafford’s status for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans is currently in doubt. Per the report, Stafford was in “a ton of pain” following the rib injury he suffered.

Stafford was unable to finish the Green Bay game, giving way to Chase Daniel for the final drive of the game. If Stafford is ruled out, Daniel will start for the Lions against the Titans.

It’s been a rough year for the Lions, who fired head coach Matt Patricia earlier this month. But few in the organization have had a tougher time than Stafford, who’s been sacked 37 times and hit a whole lot more this season.

Despite getting beaten up this year, Matthew Stafford is still having yet another rock solid season under center. He has 3,522 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

But at this point in the season, with the Lions one game away from mathematic playoff elimination, it may be time to let their franchise QB rest for a bit.

The Lions will have a new head coach and new GM to start the 2021 offseason, and they wouldn’t want Stafford to suffer an injury that will take a while to come back from.

Should the Lions rest Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season?


