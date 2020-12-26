It doesn’t look like the Detroit Lions will pull off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially since the defense has been abysmal to start the game. To make matters worse, Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game.

Stafford was seen hopping on one foot to the locker room with his right ankled taped up. He’s reportedly going to try his hardest to be out there with his teammates, but it’ll be tough for him to overcome yet another injury.

Coming into this afternoon’s game, Stafford was nursing a thumb injury and rib cartilage damage. At some point, the Lions will have to save the veteran quarterback from himself.

Detroit has announced that Stafford is officially questionable to return.

LIONS INJURY UPDATE: QB Matthew Stafford, Ankle, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 26, 2020

Since the Lions are without Stafford for the immediate future, Chase Daniel will take the snaps at quarterback. He signed a three-year, $13 million contract with the franchise this past offseason.

The Lions might have to rely heavily on rookie tailback D’Andre Swift to move the chains, but that’s a lot to ask for against the Buccaneers’ run defense.

Tampa Bay currently leads 13-0 over Detroit, as Tom Brady already has a pair of touchdown passes this Saturday afternoon. This game is being broadcast on NFL Network.