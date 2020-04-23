Jaguars, Lions Reportedly Talking Ahead Of NFL Draft

Rumors are heating up just hours before the 2020 NFL Draft. According to the latest insight, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions are having discussions regarding tonight’s picks.

There have been few drafts in NFL history with as much anticipation as tonight’s. Not only is it one of the lone live sporting event for the foreseeable future – it also has major rumors circulating and could involve multiple trades.

Nothing’s concrete just yet. But the Lions and Jaguars are reportedly having discussions about each team’s first-round pick.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Jaguars’ GM Dave Caldwell and Lions’ GM Bob Quinn had a call earlier today. Here’s the latest on the developing situation:

Here’s something worth monitoring tonight: Jaguars’ GM Dave Caldwell just called Lions’ GM Bob Quinn about this evening’s picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

The Lions have held steady with the No. 3 pick nearly all off-season. Detroit is reportedly all-in on Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah.

But the Jaguars have been a team rumored to possibly make a trade to move up in the first round tonight. Jacksonville could be targeting QB Tua Tagovailoa as the organization is in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. But it’s unclear if the Lions would be willing to trade out of the third overall pick, thereby risking losing out on Okudah.

The 2020 NFL Draft is bound to make some noise in regards to major trades tonight. Perhaps the Lions and Jaguars will be the first teams to pull the trade trigger.