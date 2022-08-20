Jamaal Williams, Colts LB Spar On Twitter After Joint Practice

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Although the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts have already completed their joint practices, it appears their bad blood has spilled over to social media.

On Friday, NFL Films posted a video clip of Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Lions running back Jamaal Williams exchanging words during joint practice.

Franklin had an eye-opening response to that post, calling Williams a "bum" who lost multiple reps.

"Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ," Franklin said.

Unsurprisingly, Williams wasted no time firing back at Franklin.

"Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business you not bout tht when it’s Go time," Williams replied.

Franklin has not responded to this tweet from Williams. Perhaps he has decided to give the veteran running back the silent treatment.

The Lions and Colts are currently clashing at Lucas Oil Stadium.