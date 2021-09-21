Jamaal Williams Shares Message For His Ex-Teammates

It was a bittersweet moment for running back Jamaal Williams when he played against the Packers on Monday night.

Williams, 26, signed with the Lions earlier this year after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay. He got a chance to clash against his ex-teammates for last night’s edition of Monday Night Football.

Williams didn’t have the best performance versus the Packers. He ran the ball just seven times for 25 yards and added three catches for 12 yards in a 35-17 Lions loss.

Despite his forgettable performance and Detroit’s loss, Williams had nothing but love for his ex-teammates after the game. He sent them a message after the game.

“Love my dawgs and always wishing blessing and good energy their way,” Williams said on Twitter.

Take a look.

Love my dawgs and always wishing blessings and good energy their way 🙏🏾💙 https://t.co/3RwQlkFUAQ — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) September 21, 2021

Despite the loss, Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had a few positives to take away from Monday night’s game.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of his 36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. He also added 46 yards on four carriers.

Running back D’Andre Swift, meanwhile, had only eight carries for 37 yards in addition to four catches for 41 yards. The Lions should probably give him more touches next week to get in the win column.

Looking forward, the Lions play the Ravens this Sunday and the Bears the following week. If Detroit can walk away 1-1 from those games, it’ll be considered a win.