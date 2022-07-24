Jameson Williams On Injury List: NFL World Reacts

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 09: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) prepares to stiff arm Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) after a first half reception during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the Detroit Lions prepare to begin training camp, the team released injury updates on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, the team's first-round pick this year, was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, along with linebacker Natrez Patrick.

Williams is on the NFI list because he is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the national championship game in January. Since the injury occurred while he was in college playing for Alabama, it technically counts as a "non-football injury."

The Lions also put three players, including rookie Josh Paschal, on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said back in June that he didn't expect Williams to be ready for training camp, but added that the team "has a plan" for working the speedy wideout into the fold.

As long as he is on the NFI list, Williams can't practice. However, he can be removed from the list at any time, meaning he can return whenever the team feels he's ready.

Williams was the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft.